Man, woman arrested following death investigation

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested following a death investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Lauren Ann Russell and 36-year-old James Tyler Kimbrell were charged with death by distribution.

Deputies said the arrests came after a woman died from a fentanyl overdose.

The Sheriff’s Office said Russell was arrested in March.

Kimbrell was recently arrested and charged on Tuesday, June 13.

Both are currently being held on a $500,000 bond at the Yancey County Detention Center.

“The incident that led to the tragic loss of Ms. Mizell is being taken as a very serious matter,” said Sheriff Shane Hilliard. “As part of the rigorous ongoing investigation by our detectives, we will leave no stone unturned, and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

