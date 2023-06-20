Mauldin Council approves $38.1 million budget

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin City Council announced it has approved a $38.1 million budget for 2024 that maintains service delivery without increasing property taxes.

The budget includes the following:

$1.2 million for police vehicles, radios and building improvements

$415,974 for the resurfacing of city-owned roads

$403,000 for new firefighter gear, cascade system, repairs and other equipment

$325,000 for security and safety improvements at the Mauldin Cultural Center and grounds

$115,000 for Public Works equipment and vehicles

This also includes a merit pool that allows supervisors to award an average of 3% merit increase to City employees.

Officials said the budget includes a sewer maintenance fee increase for both residential and commercial customers--the first such increase since Fiscal Year 2014--that will allow the City to offset the rising cost of service delivery and continue to maintain and upgrade sewer infrastructure.

Under the new fee structure, residential sewer customers will see a flat monthly fee of $11.50 starting July 1, which will replace the City’s current two-tiered fee system of $5.43 for less than 2,700 gallons per month (gpm) used and $10.19 for more than 2,700 gpm used. The new flat fee will be reflected in August bills.

Commercial customers will see a sewer maintenance fee increase of 15% across all meter types.

“We’re proud to pass a balanced budget that maintains service delivery and makes strategic reinvestments in our community without raising property taxes” Mayor Terry Merritt said. “Many thanks go out to City staff for carefully crafting a budget that meets the needs of our growing City and facilitates future growth in alignment with City Council’s priorities, despite rising costs across the board.”

The $38.1 million budget figure is a 16.1% decrease from the $45.4 million budget in Fiscal Year 2023 due to the City intending to borrow less money for major capital projects in the new fiscal year and no additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money expected from the federal government.

The City has managed to control spending despite a verity of financial challenges including persistently high inflation, higher property and casualty insurance rates, pension costs and utility rates that have resulted in an increase in personnel costs, operational and maintenance costs, and costs for capital acquisition.

“This budget seeks to maximize the utility of every dollar received and spent while achieving results for the residents of our City,” Merritt said. “We remain committed to building a vibrant community focused on healthy living, safety and well-being, economic prosperity and development, strategic reinvestment, and infrastructure improvements.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.