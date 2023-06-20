Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots jump in June

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said the jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball are jumping.

The Lottery said Mega Millions draws Tuesday night for $300 million. Powerball will draw for $400 million Wednesday night.

Tickets for Mega Millions are $2 and must be purchased by 10 p.m. for the 11 p.m. drawing. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for the 10:59 p.m. drawing.  Powerball tickets are also $2. The odds of winning it all are about 1 in 293 million.

The Lottery reminds platers that is is only takes one ticket to win.

