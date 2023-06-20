Moped driver dies after hitting deer in Anderson Co.

The victim died at the hospital.
The victim died at the hospital.(Arizona's Family)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after they hit a deer in Anderson County.

According to troopers, the crash happened on Thursday, June 8, at around 11:54 p.m. on Wright School Road.

Highway Patrol said a moped driver was traveling south on Wright School Road when they hit a deer that was attempting to cross the road. This caused the driver to spill in the roadway, troopers say.

The driver was flown by helicopter to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the driver passed away at the hospital on Saturday, June 10.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home
Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home
Masked, armed suspects robbed Tropical Grille on Verdae Boulevard on June 18. One of the...
Armed suspect robs Upstate restaurant wearing their merchandise
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
3 people shot in front of Greenville night club, police say

Latest News

A black bear (file)
Officials warn visitors to look out for bears on Blue Ridge Parkway
Jacob Mutis, 3, died after being left in a hot car in Spartanburg, SC in 2021.
Mother sues DSS after 3-year-old’s hot car death in Spartanburg
Lottery generic
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Officials announced Cleo Chapman Highway in Pickens County is currently closed due to flooding...
Storm damage in Upstate and Western NC