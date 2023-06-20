Moped driver dies after hitting deer in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after they hit a deer in Anderson County.

According to troopers, the crash happened on Thursday, June 8, at around 11:54 p.m. on Wright School Road.

Highway Patrol said a moped driver was traveling south on Wright School Road when they hit a deer that was attempting to cross the road. This caused the driver to spill in the roadway, troopers say.

The driver was flown by helicopter to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the driver passed away at the hospital on Saturday, June 10.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.