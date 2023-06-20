More than a thousand without power in Upstate, Western NC

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than a thousand customers are without power in parts of Western North Carolina and the Upstate following storms Tuesday evening.

According to the Duke Energy, 1,344 customers are without power in Transylvania County as of 6:05 p.m.

The power company also said 423 customers are without power in Greenville County.

Officials said the power is expected to be restored by 10:30 p.m.

Multiple road closures and flooding occurred in this area due to storms earlier in the day.

Lauren Electric also said 405 of its customers are currently without power in Laurens County as of 6:11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.