Mother sues DSS after 3-year-old’s hot car death in Spartanburg

Jacob Mutis, 3, died after being left in a hot car in Spartanburg, SC in 2021.
Jacob Mutis, 3, died after being left in a hot car in Spartanburg, SC in 2021.(Provided by family)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two years after the death of an Upstate boy in foster care, his mother has filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Jacob Mutis, 3, died when he was left inside a hot car in Spartanburg on June 30, 2021. Investigators said his foster mother thought she dropped him off at daycare with her other children.

The toddler was found in the back of her SUV later that night. First responders tried to revive Jacob, but were unable to save him.

According to the wrongful death lawsuit filed on June 14, the temperature in the vehicle was still 114 degrees two hours after he was pulled from the back seat.

The lawsuit says his foster mother left the daycare, dropped another child at the bus stop, went to a doctor’s appointment, and drove to visit a family member - all while he was still in his car seat. He had been in foster care for less than three months when he died.

Family members described Jacob as rambunctious and full of life. He loved anything with wheels.

Jacob’s biological mother is suing DSS and his foster mother along with caseworkers and foster care supervisors involved in his placement.

DSS launched their own investigation after Jacob’s death, in addition to Spartanburg Police and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

FOX Carolina reached out to DSS for comment on the lawsuit. We are awaiting a response.

