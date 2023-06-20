Grammy-winning artist ‘Mr. Worldwide’ coming to Upstate
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Grammy-winning, independent international superstar Pitbull, also known as Mr. World Wide, announced plans to stop in Anderson while on tour.
The Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center announced that Pitbull will perform at the William A. Floyd Amphitheatre on Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.
Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m.
The tour will begin July 7 and will run through Dec. 10.
