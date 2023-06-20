Officials warn visitors to look out for bears on Blue Ridge Parkway

A black bear (file)
A black bear (file)(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After recent reports of encounters with bears on the Blue Ridge Parkway, officials are asking visitors to stay “bear aware.”

Wildlife biologists and rangers closed a half-mile section of the Mountains to Sea Trail in the Bull Mountain area near Asheville after three bear encounters were reported between mid-May and early June.

Rangers said this time of year is the early critical feeding season for bears so while they are out searching for food, sightings rise across the 469-mile park.

“Visitors are encouraged to be ‘BearWise’ when visiting bear country,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Wildlife Biologist Tom Davis. “These early season encounters are not out of the ordinary, however we want to use them as an opportunity to remind visitors that their actions in the park can help keep themselves, other park visitors, and wildlife safe.”

The National Park Service said several bear encounters were also reported at Peaks of Otter campground near Bedford, Virginia.

The campground is still open, but mandatory food storage regulations are in effect. In all campgrounds, picnic areas and backcountry campsites, rangers said all food must be stored out of sight - in a closed vehicle or a bear-proof locker.

If you encounter a bear, rangers said you should back away slowly in the opposite direction and wait for the bear to leave, or make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans together to scare the bear away.

Pets are required to be on leashes in the park and officials said this is important to protect your dog and keep them from disturbing wildlife.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home
Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home
Masked, armed suspects robbed Tropical Grille on Verdae Boulevard on June 18. One of the...
Armed suspect robs Upstate restaurant wearing their merchandise
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
3 people shot in front of Greenville night club, police say

Latest News

Jacob Mutis, 3, died after being left in a hot car in Spartanburg, SC in 2021.
Mother sues DSS after 3-year-old’s hot car death in Spartanburg
Lottery generic
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
The victim died at the hospital.
Moped driver dies after hitting deer in Anderson Co.
Officials announced Cleo Chapman Highway in Pickens County is currently closed due to flooding...
Storm damage in Upstate and Western NC