Officials warn visitors to look out for bears on Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After recent reports of encounters with bears on the Blue Ridge Parkway, officials are asking visitors to stay “bear aware.”

Wildlife biologists and rangers closed a half-mile section of the Mountains to Sea Trail in the Bull Mountain area near Asheville after three bear encounters were reported between mid-May and early June.

Rangers said this time of year is the early critical feeding season for bears so while they are out searching for food, sightings rise across the 469-mile park.

“Visitors are encouraged to be ‘BearWise’ when visiting bear country,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Wildlife Biologist Tom Davis. “These early season encounters are not out of the ordinary, however we want to use them as an opportunity to remind visitors that their actions in the park can help keep themselves, other park visitors, and wildlife safe.”

The National Park Service said several bear encounters were also reported at Peaks of Otter campground near Bedford, Virginia.

The campground is still open, but mandatory food storage regulations are in effect. In all campgrounds, picnic areas and backcountry campsites, rangers said all food must be stored out of sight - in a closed vehicle or a bear-proof locker.

If you encounter a bear, rangers said you should back away slowly in the opposite direction and wait for the bear to leave, or make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans together to scare the bear away.

Pets are required to be on leashes in the park and officials said this is important to protect your dog and keep them from disturbing wildlife.

