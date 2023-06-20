‘Penny tax’ to fix Anderson County roads passes first reading

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Council unanimously agreed on the first reading of a proposed “penny tax.”

The sales tax, heard by the council on June 6, would add one cent to each dollar spent in Anderson County. Officials estimate the tax will bring in up to $49 million per year.

County administrator Rusty Burns said the tax money would exclusively be used to fix roads and bridges.

A study of the county’s roads is now underway and once it is complete, council will vote on a second and third reading of the ordinance. Assuming the proposal passes those readings, the question will head to voters on the 2024 general election ballot.

