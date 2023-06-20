Piglets looking for owner after going missing in Anderson County

Piglets found in Anderson County
Piglets found in Anderson County
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials are trying to find the owner of two piglets after they were recently along Whitehall Road.

Officials said deputies from the Animal Control Unit found the piglets and they are now with PAWS.

Anyone with information about these piglets is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

