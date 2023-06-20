Roads close across Carolinas following storms

Sections of Highway 178 in Pickens County have been closed due to standing water in the roadway
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Storms and heavy rain across the Carolinas have shut down roads in multiple counties. Here is a look at roads and areas that officials are asking drivers to avoid.

POLK COUNTY

Damaged roads and a collapsed bridge are impacting parts of Polk County. Here is the list of roads that officials said drivers should stay away from.

  • Rippy Road
  • Silver Creek Road
  • McMurray Avenue
  • Old Howard Gap Road
  • White Drive
  • Holbert Cove Road
  • Carriage Row at Hunting Country
  • Gunning Road
  • Hooker Road at River Road
  • Horseshoe Curve Road
  • Howard Gap Road
  • Landrum Road at the state line
  • Low Branch Road
  • Old Howard Gap
  • Pearson Falls Rd at Tunnel Road
  • River Road at Appaloosa Drive
  • Skyuka Mountain Road
  • Wall Road
  • Warrior Drive at Meadowlark Drive
  • White Oak Mountain Road

MCDOWELL COUNTY

Officials in Mcdowell County confirmed that a flash flood impacted Liberty Church Road near U.S. 70 West and Joanna Drive near Ab. Elliot Road in the Pleasant Gardens community. Officials have not announced which roads are closed in that area, but people should avoid the area if possible.

Detours for Cleo Chapman Highway

Officials in Pickens County said Cleo Chapman Highway is closed due to flooding.

Detours for Cleo Chapman Highway
Detours for Cleo Chapman Highway(Pickens County)

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY

Officials in Transylvania County confirmed that the southbound lanes of Highway 178 are closed due to the storms. Pickens County Officials said the damage to Highway 178 extends into South Carolina. However, they are keeping the impacted sections of the road open as they evaluate them.

