Roads close across Carolinas following storms
Storms and heavy rain across the Carolinas have shut down roads in multiple counties. Here is a look at roads and areas that officials are asking drivers to avoid.
POLK COUNTY
Damaged roads and a collapsed bridge are impacting parts of Polk County. Here is the list of roads that officials said drivers should stay away from.
- Rippy Road
- Silver Creek Road
- McMurray Avenue
- Old Howard Gap Road
- White Drive
- Holbert Cove Road
- Carriage Row at Hunting Country
- Gunning Road
- Hooker Road at River Road
- Horseshoe Curve Road
- Howard Gap Road
- Landrum Road at the state line
- Low Branch Road
- Old Howard Gap
- Pearson Falls Rd at Tunnel Road
- River Road at Appaloosa Drive
- Skyuka Mountain Road
- Wall Road
- Warrior Drive at Meadowlark Drive
- White Oak Mountain Road
MCDOWELL COUNTY
Officials in Mcdowell County confirmed that a flash flood impacted Liberty Church Road near U.S. 70 West and Joanna Drive near Ab. Elliot Road in the Pleasant Gardens community. Officials have not announced which roads are closed in that area, but people should avoid the area if possible.
Detours for Cleo Chapman Highway
Officials in Pickens County said Cleo Chapman Highway is closed due to flooding.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY
Officials in Transylvania County confirmed that the southbound lanes of Highway 178 are closed due to the storms. Pickens County Officials said the damage to Highway 178 extends into South Carolina. However, they are keeping the impacted sections of the road open as they evaluate them.
