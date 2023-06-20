Roads close across Carolinas following storms

Storms and heavy rain across the Carolinas have shut down roads in multiple counties. Here is a look at roads and areas that officials are asking drivers to avoid.

POLK COUNTY

Damaged roads and a collapsed bridge are impacting parts of Polk County. Here is the list of roads that officials said drivers should stay away from.

Rippy Road

Silver Creek Road

McMurray Avenue

Old Howard Gap Road

White Drive

Holbert Cove Road

Carriage Row at Hunting Country

Gunning Road

Hooker Road at River Road

Horseshoe Curve Road

Howard Gap Road

Landrum Road at the state line

Low Branch Road

Old Howard Gap

Pearson Falls Rd at Tunnel Road

River Road at Appaloosa Drive

Skyuka Mountain Road

Wall Road

Warrior Drive at Meadowlark Drive

White Oak Mountain Road

MCDOWELL COUNTY

Officials in Mcdowell County confirmed that a flash flood impacted Liberty Church Road near U.S. 70 West and Joanna Drive near Ab. Elliot Road in the Pleasant Gardens community. Officials have not announced which roads are closed in that area, but people should avoid the area if possible.

Detours for Cleo Chapman Highway

Officials in Pickens County said Cleo Chapman Highway is closed due to flooding.

Detours for Cleo Chapman Highway (Pickens County)

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY

Officials in Transylvania County confirmed that the southbound lanes of Highway 178 are closed due to the storms. Pickens County Officials said the damage to Highway 178 extends into South Carolina. However, they are keeping the impacted sections of the road open as they evaluate them.

