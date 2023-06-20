SC lawmakers react to plea deal for Hunter Biden

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lawmakers in South Carolina are reacting to the announcement that Hunter Biden has reportedly reached a plea agreement, ending the Justice Department’s investigation against him.

The president’s son is expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and, as part of the deal, will avoid prosecution for a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

Below are the reactions from lawmakers in the Palmetto State:

Rep. Jeff Duncan

“The Justice Department is ignoring the serious charges of influence peddling by the Biden Crime Family as they work a sweetheart plea deal with Hunter Biden on tax and gun misdemeanors. The Bidens must not be allowed to escape prosecution for the more serious crimes that are being investigated. Make no mistake—this is a White House-approved whitewash by the DOJ. House Republicans are committed to getting to the bottom of the litany of Biden family corruption schemes, with or without the slap on the wrist Hunter is getting today with this plea deal. We cannot allow the two-tiered justice system to continue to persecute conservatives while looking the other way for liberals.”

Rep. Ralph Norman

Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
