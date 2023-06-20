SC lawmakers react to plea deal for Hunter Biden

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lawmakers in South Carolina are reacting to the announcement that Hunter Biden has reportedly reached a plea agreement, ending the Justice Department’s investigation against him.

The president’s son is expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and, as part of the deal, will avoid prosecution for a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

Below are the reactions from lawmakers in the Palmetto State:

Rep. Jeff Duncan

“The Justice Department is ignoring the serious charges of influence peddling by the Biden Crime Family as they work a sweetheart plea deal with Hunter Biden on tax and gun misdemeanors. The Bidens must not be allowed to escape prosecution for the more serious crimes that are being investigated. Make no mistake—this is a White House-approved whitewash by the DOJ. House Republicans are committed to getting to the bottom of the litany of Biden family corruption schemes, with or without the slap on the wrist Hunter is getting today with this plea deal. We cannot allow the two-tiered justice system to continue to persecute conservatives while looking the other way for liberals.”

Rep. Ralph Norman

If any other American were in #HunterBiden's situation — facing the same charges — would the DOJ offer them a sweetheart plea deal with no jail time?



That's very hard to imagine. Let's hope I'm wrong. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) June 20, 2023

