Tropical Storm Bret forms, threats the Caribbean

FOX Carolina First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kohler breaks down the tropical depression likely to become the first hurricane of the season.
By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tropical Storm Bret is very slowly gaining strength as it heads west toward the Caribbean. While the storm is in a favorable environment for further development, it’s only strengthened a little through the day Tuesday. Light wind shear, warmer than normal ocean waters and plenty of moisture continue to fuel the storm as it heads west over the next several days, however it’s now likely to stop just short of becoming a hurricane before it heads into the Caribbean Sea.

A ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic north of the system helps to push it on a westward track. By late Thursday, the storm approaches the Caribbean, impacting the Windward Islands Thursday night into Friday. If you have travel plans to the eastern parts of the Caribbean through the weekend, you may want to delay your trip a few days.

5 PM Tuesday Track
5 PM Tuesday Track(Fox Carolina)

With the currently intensity forecast keeping the storm on the weaker side, it looks to take a more southernly path. This keeps the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Cuba out of the path of the storm as well as the United States. As of right now, Bret is likely heading toward Mexico.

There’s also a tropical disturbance following closely behind Tropical Storm Bret. It’s get better organized and likely becomes a depression or storm before the end of the week. This one looks to track a little further north than Bret, but current model trends show this being a short-lived storm with minimal if any impacts to land.

A disturbance could become a depression late week
A disturbance could become a depression late week(Fox Carolina)

