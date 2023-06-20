Upstate farm highlights health benefits of lavender

Landrum, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Landrum you will find Elf Leaf Farm where lavender picking season is in full swing. The versatile herb is packed with history and health benefits.

The word lavender derives from the word lava meaning to clean and it’s a natural remedy that’s been used for cleaning and healing for thousands of years.

Allison Garrett is the co-owner at Elf Leaf Farm where lavender is the key ingredient in every product they make and sell.

Before Garrett began lavender farming, she was a soap maker for 20 years. She noticed how much her skin benefitted from natural soaps so now she encourages people to use them.

“Why wouldn’t you go natural,” asked Garrett. “Your skin is your largest organ and what you put on your skin is going to get absorbed into your body.”

The lavender plant can be used for so much more than decoration in your home. It aids in your sleep health, helps with anxiety and can even be used as a natural bug repellent. Lavender also has antimicrobial and antiviral properties that can be used for cleaning. If you are looking for a healthy snack it can also be used for cooking, baking and even in your coffee and tea.

When you visit Elf Leaf Farm, you will find products like lotions, deodorant, room sprays, soaps, teas, coffee, and even honey lavender ice cream throughout the gift shop.

Aside from the health benefits, your visit to Elf Leaf Farm will be educational for you and your family. Garrett teaches guest how to properly cut and pick their own lavender. If not done correctly, it could cause damage to the entire plant. If you have lavender that is dried out you can crush up the bulbs and it will release the lavender scent across your home.

Guest can visit the farms from Wednesday through Sundays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.