Upstate man dies days after moped hits deer in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials recently investigated a moped crash that left one person dead in Anderson County.

Officials said the crash happened around 11:54 p.m. on June 8 along Wright School Road in Honea Path.

According to officials, the victim was driving along Wright School Road when he reportedly hit a deer. Officials stated that he was flown to Prisma Health but later passed away from a traumatic brain injury he suffered. They added that he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Kenny Reece from Belton.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

