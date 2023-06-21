1 injured after shooting in Marion

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department said they are investigating after a shooting that injured one person Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the Eastbrook Estates area at about 9 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, they were unable to find a victim, but did find the scene. They saw damage inside the home, recovered several fired shell casings and a firearm.

Officers later learned that a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in Mullins and one of the officers went to the hospital to speak with the victim.

Police said the victim gave conflicting stories of where the incident happened and could not provide any other information.

According to police, the victim’s injuries did not appear life-threatening and no arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, call police at 843-423-8616 or submit a tip on the Marion Police app to remain anonymous.

