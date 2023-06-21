3 sentenced to more than 100 years for killing an ex-Indiana University football player

FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial...
FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial service for former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty in Indianapolis. Three people have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis following the death of George Floyd.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge Wednesday sentenced three people to more than 100 years each in prison for the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

Marcus Anderson and Alijah Jones each were sentenced to 164 years in prison and Nakeyah Shields received a 108-year sentence in the May 2020 shooting death of businessman Chris Beaty. Anderson and Jones also were convicted of eight counts of armed robbery and Shields of seven robbery counts.

All three have said they plan to appeal their convictions.

Beaty, 38, was shot and killed May 30, 2020, in Indianapolis as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“I’m bout to walk around the block now to make sure my building is good,” Beaty texted someone moments before police found his body.

“Chris tragically lost his life while caring for others and his city,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a prepared statement.

Beaty, a former defensive lineman, played for three state championship-winning teams at Indianapolis Cathedral High School before going on to play for Indiana University. He was known to some as Mr. Indianapolis because of his unwavering support and enthusiasm for the city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Money (FILE)
4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Jacob Mutis, 3, died after being left in a hot car in Spartanburg, SC in 2021.
Mother sues DSS after 3-year-old’s hot car death in Spartanburg

Latest News

Frito-Lay recalled a Tostitos salsa dip for a milk ingredient not featured in the nutritional...
Tostitos dip recalled due to undeclared milk ingredient that could cause allergic reaction
Customers had a hard time leaving Break on the Lake as they walked through flooding waters that...
Knee-deep water near Break on the Lake
Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was arrested Monday for criminal child enticement, according to the Norwood...
Woman accused of posing as CPS investigator, trying to lure 4-year-old boy
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Investigators believe the child was abducted by Robert Paul Parker Sr.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old NC boy