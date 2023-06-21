Aldridge Anniversary: Spartanburg community remembers life of fallen deputy one year later

Remembering Deputy Aldridge
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County community is remembering the life of fallen deputy Austin Derek Aldridge on the one year anniversary.

On June 21, 2022, Deputy Aldridge sadly lost his life while responding to a call. He was just 25 years old.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said on this day, they are pausing to take time to honor and pay tribute to the ultimate sacrifice that Aldridge made.

“It’s difficult to comprehend that a whole year has passed since that tragic day,” said the sheriff’s office. “For many, the events of that June afternoon are still at the forefront of their minds yet they get up each day and persevere, knowing that’s what Austin would want them to do.”

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Aldridge’s name was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. in May. On that wall is an inscription that the sheriff’s office says could not be truer when spoken about Aldridge:

“It’s not how these officers died that made them heroes; it’s how they lived.”

The sheriffs’ office continues to thank the Spartanburg community for its ongoing support to the families and their agency.

