Beloved community swan critically injured in alleged act of animal cruelty at Ocean Lakes Campground

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In what the Ocean Lakes Family Campground is calling a " violent act of animal cruelty” a beloved swan in the community was critically injured last week.

The swan, affectionately known to the community as “Swannie” was being harassed and then hit by a golf cart according to Ocean Lakes Family Campground on June 14.

Swannie was taken to Charleston and is now being cared for at the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, but caring for her requires special treatment that a representative with Ocean Lakes said is hard to find.

“The challenge is finding the right vet. Swans have large bodies and small legs,” said Ocean Lakes Family Campground representative Lauren Eckersley. “So when they injure a leg, there are complications.”

Eckersley said Ocean Lakes Family Campground made pursuing justice their top priority. With tips from residents and guests, security was able to locate the person who was allegedly driving the golf cart and harassing Swannie and had them trespassed from the property.

The ID of the person who was removed by security was not immediately available.

Eckersley said the investigation is now in the hands of the Horry County Police Department and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

WMBF News reached out to the S.C. Department of National Resources who confirmed they were called about the case but said it is being investigated by Horry County Animal Control. We are waiting to hear back from Horry County representatives.

In the meantime, Eckersley said Swannie is healing the best she can considering the challenges.

“She has remained calm so far, she tolerates taking medications, and does not put up a fight when it comes time to clean her cage or move her to the walker/water,” said Eckersley.

Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is raising funds for Swannie’s medical care. For more information about the fundraiser or to donate you can visit their website.

