Boston named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced today. This follows being named WNBA Rookie of the Month in May and is the first Fever player to win Player of the Week since Kelsey Mitchell won on May 31 during the 2022 season.

During the week of June 12-18, Boston averaged 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, while shooting 69.2 percent (27-of-39) from the floor and 13-of-14 from the free throw line. In Tuesday’s win against the Mystics, Boston finished with a game-high 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting, to go along with career-high totals of 14 rebounds and six assists. Boston became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 20 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in a game while shooting better than 75 percent from the floor.

Head Coach Christie Sides gave Aliyah Boston a big shoutout after practice today for being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/GBA36qUDP5 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 20, 2023

In Thursday’s road win at Chicago, Boston led the Fever with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the court and 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Sunday’s game against Atlanta was the fourth game this season Boston finished with at least 20 points, ending the night with with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, tying her career-high scoring output. In addition, Boston added a career-best four blocked shots.

Boston leads the WNBA in field goal percentage shooting 66.4 percent on 71-of-107 from the floor this season. She leads all rookies in points per game (16.0 ppg), rebounds (7.7 rpg), blocks (1.6 bpg) and minutes played (29.1 mpg).

Boston and the Fever return to the court on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET from Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Storm. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the official Indiana Fever Facebook page and Amazon Prime.

Fan voting for WNBA All-Stars is open until Wednesday, July 21 at 11:59 p.m. EST. You can vote here. Fans can select up to 10 players per device per day. During 2-for-1 Days on June 11, 16, and 21, votes through this channel will be counted twice.

