DAY 3: Flooding causes road, area closures in parts of the Upstate

Officials closed Little River Park in Laurens due to flooding on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Officials closed Little River Park in Laurens due to flooding on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.(Laurens Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple roads and areas across the Upstate are closed due to flooding from heavy rain on day 3 of First Alert Weather.

The Laurens Police Department announced that Little River Park is currently closed due and is warning visitors to use caution on E. Main Street.

Officers said barricades are being placed to divert traffic and secure the area as well.

Officials in Greenwood announced that Sample Road and Sand Shore Drive are currently closed as well for an undetermined amount of time.

They also said Kinard Road is closed due to a falling tree on a bridge.

