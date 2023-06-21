Deputies warn of ‘storage unit pirates hard at work’ in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of people breaking into storage units.

According to the sheriff’s office, two men were caught on camera breaking into storage units.

Deputies said the two left in a black 2006-2016 Chevrolet impala with a temporary NC registration plate.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-8477.

