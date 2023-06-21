Deputies warn of ‘storage unit pirates hard at work’ in Rutherford Co.

Storage unit pirates in Rutherford County
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of people breaking into storage units.

According to the sheriff’s office, two men were caught on camera breaking into storage units.

Deputies said the two left in a black 2006-2016 Chevrolet impala with a temporary NC registration plate.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-8477.

