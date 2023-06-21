First Alert Weather Days continue through Friday with periods of rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Periods of rain continue to prompt First Alert Weather Days through Friday.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Days for periods of rain through Friday

Flooding, downed trees, mountain landslides remain possible

Drier weekend outlook

Flood Warning though Saturday evening (WHNS)

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Saluda River near Chappells. Minor flooding is occurring, with the river expected to crest near 17 feet on Thursday, and falling back below flood stage by late Saturday night. Avoid travel in the area and seek alternate routes until water levels drop.

Low pressure continues to hover over the southeastern United States, and a subtle southerly shift over the last 24 hours has kicked in more of an ENE wind. This will continue to pull moisture in off the Atlantic Ocean, leading to continued periods of light to moderate rain throughout the day. At the same time, temperatures will be kept substantially cooler than on Tuesday, with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s at best. Well below the average upper 80s for the first day of Summer, but these cooler temps and lack of sunshine should help to tamp down the intensity of any thunderstorms that develop today.

Afternoon Forecast, Wednesday (WHNS)

While this will help to keep severe weather out of the picture, rain may still be heavy at times into the first half of this evening. The saturated soil may lead to more fallen trees, and could lead to localized landslide or mudslides across the mountains. Use extra caution in your travels, stay alert, and remember to turn around and find an alternate route if you encounter flooded roadways.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Thursday (WHNS)

A lull in the rain is expected late this evening after 9:00 PM, with some dry periods broken up with patchy drizzle or light showers. This may even set the stage for patchy fog going into the Thursday morning commute as lows head for the low 60s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Thursday (WHNS)

Forecast trends are beginning to point toward the system getting on the move on Thursday, as the low begins to track toward the northeast. A period of widespread, steadier rain is expected during the morning through early afternoon, but should give way to a slightly drier afternoon and possibly a few peeks of sunshine. Friday is looking like the driest of our First Alert Weather Days, but some lingering showers or thunderstorms remain in the forecast. With the ground heavily saturated from this weekend’s rain, localized flooding could still be a problem.

Flood Watch in effect until 6:00 PM Thursday. (WHNS)

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6:00 PM Thursday, encompassing the majority of our area. An additional 1″-3″ of rain is possible regionwide through Friday evening.

Futuretrack Rainfall, ending 11:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

Better weather lies ahead for the weekend! With the storm system finally out of the picture, we’ll trend toward sunnier skies on Saturday with a small chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Sunday is looking completely dry with mostly sunny skies, as highs over the weekend climb back toward average in the upper 70s to upper 80s. A very welcome and well-earned change in time for the first weekend of Summer.

Tropical Storm Bret continues its westerly trek toward the Caribbean, the storm has strengthened slightly over the past 24 hours, but is still expected to remain below hurricane strength through this weekend. Bret still poses no immediate threat to the United States, but will be watched closely. A second system in the central Atlantic may become a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Bret Forecast Track (WHNS)

