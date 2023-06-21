Fishing license, vessel registration purchases unavailable in NC as new system begins

Fishing generic
Fishing generic(Bass Pro Shops / YouTube)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. - (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says that recreational fishing license sales and vessel registrations will be unavailable for purchase during the end of June.

The Commission is launching a new system for fishing licenses and vessel registration. The transition will take place from 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, until 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

During this time, hunting and fishing licenses, including Coastal Recreational Fishing and Commercial Gear Licenses, will all be unavailable for purchase.

The Commission recommends that those who want to buy a new license or renew a vessel registration during this period should do so before June 27. These can be purchased online through the Wildlife Commission website, with a wildlife service agent at the Division of Marine Fishery offices, or over the phone at 888-248-6834 (for licenses) or 800-628-3773 (for vessels).

The new system, Go Outdoors, North Carolina, will have new features. Officials said new features are outlined on the Wildlife Commission blog and will improve users’ experiences.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Money (FILE)
4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Jacob Mutis, 3, died after being left in a hot car in Spartanburg, SC in 2021.
Mother sues DSS after 3-year-old’s hot car death in Spartanburg

Latest News

Power Outages
More than 700 hundred customers without power in Pickens Co.
Greenwood Flooding
Pride Month display at Travelers Rest Library.
Travelers Rest Library keeps Pride display despite pushback, advocate says
Tropical Satellite
Tropical Storm Bret heads toward the Caribbean