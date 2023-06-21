Fishing license, vessel registration purchases unavailable in NC as new system begins

RALEIGH, N.C. - (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says that recreational fishing license sales and vessel registrations will be unavailable for purchase during the end of June.

The Commission is launching a new system for fishing licenses and vessel registration. The transition will take place from 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, until 8 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

During this time, hunting and fishing licenses, including Coastal Recreational Fishing and Commercial Gear Licenses, will all be unavailable for purchase.

The Commission recommends that those who want to buy a new license or renew a vessel registration during this period should do so before June 27. These can be purchased online through the Wildlife Commission website, with a wildlife service agent at the Division of Marine Fishery offices, or over the phone at 888-248-6834 (for licenses) or 800-628-3773 (for vessels).

The new system, Go Outdoors, North Carolina, will have new features. Officials said new features are outlined on the Wildlife Commission blog and will improve users’ experiences.

