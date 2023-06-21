Human remains found by construction crews in Asheville

Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.
Police in Mississippi said a man was killed by a homemade explosive device.(Pexels)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officials are investigating after construction crews discovered human remains near Haywood Road earlier this month.

Officers said they responded to 680 Haywood Road on June 16 after construction crews reported that they found what appeared to be human remains.

Officials explained that as a permit condition set by the City of Asheville Development Services Department, the land’s owner agreed to have an Archeologist firm monitor the construction activities. They added that the Archeologist helped crews carefully remove the fill dirt and a retaining wall along the southern section of the construction area.

According to officials, NC General Statute protocol states that after human remains are discovered, the state archeologist, the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the County Medical Examiner and the local law enforcement agency are all contacted.

Officials stated that after crews examined the discovery, they determined it was historical and should be subject to state and federal protection. Therefore, a barrier was placed around the area where the remains were discovered. However, construction can continue if it doesn’t impact the discovery area.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Masked, armed suspects robbed Tropical Grille on Verdae Boulevard on June 18. One of the...
Armed suspect robs Upstate restaurant wearing their merchandise
Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home
Coroner investigating after woman found dead in front yard of Gaffney home
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
3 people shot in front of Greenville night club, police say

Latest News

Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret forms, threats the Caribbean
Power Outages
More than a thousand without power in Upstate, Western NC
Lauren Ann Russell and James Tyler Kimbrell
Man, woman arrested following death investigation after woman overdosed on fentanyl
Wrongful Death Lawsuit