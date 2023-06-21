Human remains found by construction crews in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officials are investigating after construction crews discovered human remains near Haywood Road earlier this month.

Officers said they responded to 680 Haywood Road on June 16 after construction crews reported that they found what appeared to be human remains.

Officials explained that as a permit condition set by the City of Asheville Development Services Department, the land’s owner agreed to have an Archeologist firm monitor the construction activities. They added that the Archeologist helped crews carefully remove the fill dirt and a retaining wall along the southern section of the construction area.

According to officials, NC General Statute protocol states that after human remains are discovered, the state archeologist, the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the County Medical Examiner and the local law enforcement agency are all contacted.

Officials stated that after crews examined the discovery, they determined it was historical and should be subject to state and federal protection. Therefore, a barrier was placed around the area where the remains were discovered. However, construction can continue if it doesn’t impact the discovery area.

