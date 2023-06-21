“Lock your doors’: Teen arrested after rash of Anderson Co. car break-ins

Deputies said one teen arrested in connection with car break-ins in Anderson County.
Deputies said one teen arrested in connection with car break-ins in Anderson County.(ACSO)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to continue locking their doors after making one arrest in connection with a recent string of car break-ins.

In May, deputies said a group of five suspects were caught on video breaking into vehicles in Anderson and Piedmont neighborhoods.

Deputies said they identified one of the suspects as a 16-year-old, whose name has not been released due to age.

“A 16-year-old is now custody and referred to DJJ for prosecution,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Please continue to lock your doors!”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Money (FILE)
4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Lawsuit Against Upstate Fire Chief
Upstate teens say fire chief held them at gunpoint after turning around in driveway

Latest News

Storage unit pirates in Rutherford County
Deputies warn of ‘storage unit pirates hard at work’ in Rutherford Co.
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Man, woman arrested following death investigation after woman overdosed on fentanyl
Part of I-385 in Greenville closed due to flooding
Part of I-385 in Greenville closed due to flooding