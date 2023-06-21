“Lock your doors’: Teen arrested after rash of Anderson Co. car break-ins

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to continue locking their doors after making one arrest in connection with a recent string of car break-ins.

In May, deputies said a group of five suspects were caught on video breaking into vehicles in Anderson and Piedmont neighborhoods.

Deputies said they identified one of the suspects as a 16-year-old, whose name has not been released due to age.

“A 16-year-old is now custody and referred to DJJ for prosecution,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Please continue to lock your doors!”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.