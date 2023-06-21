Officials investigating early morning house fire in Greer, chief says

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department said an investigation is underway after a fire took place at a residential structure early Wednesday morning.

According to city of Greer, the fire on Cosmos Lane was reported at 5:07 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found a single-story home with smoke showing from the front. It took 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

Officials said the home was occupied at the time of the incident but no injuries were reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Josh Holzheimer said the fire is currently being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

