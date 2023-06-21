PHOTOS: Bear seen swimming in Lake Keowee, officials warn not to approach

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few lake goers were not expecting to see a bear while they were enjoying time on Lake Keowee.

Visit Oconee posted photos of a bear that was seen swimming across the lake with a warning not to approach.

The Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina also reported recent bear encounters and are warning visitors not to approach.

At Lake Keowee, the bear was seen swimming across the lake and later got out on the other side.

