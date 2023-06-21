SC pays inmate $400K after alleged prison beating

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly seven years after he says he was severely beaten and dragged through a prison, a South Carolina inmate is being paid $400,000 after alleging in a lawsuit that a worker let inmates out of their cells to carry out that attack.

It all started in 2016 when Brandon Spells alleges in a lawsuit that he and another inmate at the Turbeville Correctional Institute in Clarendon County got into a verbal fight with another inmate. The lawsuit states that the fight escalated into a full-blown attack on Spells, and employees at the prison let the attack happen.

According to the lawsuit filed in 2018, Spells and the man he says he argued with, Dontrell Sharper, lived in different wings of the prison. After the altercation, the lawsuit states Sharper went back to his wing. When he got there, the documents state Sharper told several friends and word got around that “revenge was going to be taken out on [Spells].”

The suit goes on to state that not only inmates know about this plan but several employees, one of whom is alleged to have let the attackers out of their wing and into Spells’.

The other inmates hit Spells with a broom handle, according to the suit, slammed him to the ground, kicked his face, dragged him to an empty room and left him with life-altering injuries, to the point where he can’t even take care of himself anymore.

Despite knowing about this attack, the suit states no Department of Corrections employees stepped in to intervene.

Court documents show the lawsuit was settled in 2022, and the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund distributed a payment in April of this year. After attorneys’ fees and court costs, Spells received just more than $150,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.