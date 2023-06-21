SCDOT: Part of I-385 in Greenville closed due to flooding

Part of I-385 in Greenville closed due to flooding
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said one lane is closed on I-385 due to flooding.

According to the SCDOT, the left lane is closed on I-385 heading south at exit 37. This is the Roper Mountain Road exit.

There is no word on when the lane will be reopened.

Stay tuned for further updates.

