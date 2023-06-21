Shutdown looming as Greenville County Council fails to pass next budget

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time ever, Greenville County Council has not come to a decision on the county budget for the next two years. Tuesday night was the third and final reading, counselors needed a super-majority of votes in order for the budget to pass.

Now the clock is ticking, they have until the end of the month to agree on a decision. If the council can’t get 8 people on board with a tax increase before this month is over, we’re looking at a potential local government shutdown.

“It’s a fact of life that we cannot sustain the budget not having raised taxes in 30 years,” said Council Chairman Dan Tripp.

As it is now, the draft budget calls for a property tax increase by 7 percent. Meaning for the average home value of $350,000, you’ll be paying about $75 more dollars a year in taxes. While those in favor say there’s no other option to keep up with the growing needs, other council leaders say there are other ways.

“Can we do some this year, some next year? Don’t know. Can we cut it here and there? I think we can, $375 million ought to be cuts,” said Councilman Rick Bradley.

Bradley originally voted in favor of the millage rate increase of 7—making him that 8th necessary vote. However, Tuesday he voted against it, saying he wants to see it lower.

“Somewhere between 0 and 7 mills, somewhere between that is the magic number and I’m willing to work for that number,” he said.

It will take work, council has only 9 days to come to an agreement and if not—

“Midnight June 30th, if we don’t have a budget, we have no spending authority,” said Tripp.

That means possibly hundreds of furloughs, including law enforcement and EMS. Compromise will be the key.

“I don’t know where that compromise is,” said Tripp.

Chairman Tripp plans to begin special called meetings as soon as Friday so that the council can discuss what to do. In the meantime, he’s urging county employees to keep working and trust they’ll figure all this out.

OTHER COVERAGE:

Do we need it or not? Greenville County leaders still at odds over tax increase

Greenville County Budget Dilemma

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.