Travelers Rest Library keeps Pride display despite pushback, advocate says

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A display case featuring colorful, rainbow-shaped paper chains and the message “Read With Pride” is set up in the foyer of the Travelers Rest Library on Wednesday night. But advocates say the Greenville County Library System (GCLS) wants it taken down.

Stephen Shelato, a former GCLS employee who is now the community organizer for Greenville Freedom in Libraries Advocacy Group (FLAG), said a director in the library system asked the Travelers Rest branch manager to remove the Pride display, even though it meets the system’s guidelines.

The following note is pinned inside the display window:

“The Library System offers resources that present a wide variety of views and opinions on current and historical issues. The inclusion of an item in the collection or display does not represent and endorsement of its contents by the Library System.”

It’s a required message under new rules approved by the GCLS board in April, which outline the criteria for foyer cases, window displays and bulletin boards. Considerations for displays include approval from the system’s executive director, the display’s size and location, the number of related materials available at the library, interest from residents, and relevance.

“I can’t emphasize enough that [the branch manager] isn’t breaking any rules,” Shelato said. “He’s following all the rules. But he’s not following the spirit of the rules, which is queerphobic.”

The controversy comes as libraries see an unprecedented number of requests for books to be banned, many of which contain LGBTQ themes. In 2022 the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom recorded 1,269 demands to censor library books and resources - the highest number they’ve recorded since they started tracking book ban attempts more than 20 years ago. Parents behind the requests say gender and sexuality shouldn’t be part of childhood reading.

Shelato believes there are other libraries in Greenville County that plan to keep up similar displays. Members of Greenville FLAG are planning to be at the Travelers Rest Library all day on Thursday to show their support for the branch.

The Travelers Rest Library branch manager was unavailable for comment when our crew stopped by on Wednesday night.

FOX Carolina also reached out to the Greenville County Library System for a statement. We are awaiting a response.

