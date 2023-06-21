Troopers investigating after Lyman Police car reportedly involved in crash

Troopers have responded to the scene of a crash along Highway 290 in Duncan in front of Byrnes High School
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating following a crash near Duncan.

Troopers said the crash happened along Highway 290 at around 10:08 p.m.

Our crews at the scene said they could see what appeared to be a vehicle from the Lyman Police Department damaged.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Lottery generic
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
Money (FILE)
4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme
Lawsuit Against Upstate Fire Chief
Upstate teens say fire chief held them at gunpoint after turning around in driveway

Latest News

Crews respond to crash near Byrnes High School
Crews respond to crash near Byrnes High School
Three suspects charged in Woodruff attack
Three suspects charged in Woodruff attack
Widespread heavy rain causes flooding in the Upstate
Widespread heavy rain causes flooding in the Upstate
City of Mauldin passes $38 million budget
City of Mauldin passes $38 million budget