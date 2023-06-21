WATCH: Knee-deep water makes it hard for customers to leave restaurant

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heavy rains from Tuesday made it hard for some customers to leave a restaurant in Greenwood.

Break on the Lake announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday that their parking lot is now cleaned up.

Viewer photos and videos show the restaurant experienced heavy flooding on Tuesday which made it difficult for customers to get to their vehicles as they walked through knee-deep water.

Multiple areas experienced flooding across the Upstate on Tuesday and more were seen Wednesday.

