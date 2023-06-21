WATCH: Knee-deep water makes it hard for customers to leave restaurant

A couple customers were able to get to their vehicles by canoe after leaving Break on the Lake in Greenwood on Tuesday, June 20.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heavy rains from Tuesday made it hard for some customers to leave a restaurant in Greenwood.

Break on the Lake announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday that their parking lot is now cleaned up.

Viewer photos and videos show the restaurant experienced heavy flooding on Tuesday which made it difficult for customers to get to their vehicles as they walked through knee-deep water.

Caption

Multiple areas experienced flooding across the Upstate on Tuesday and more were seen Wednesday.

MORE ON THIS: DAY 3: Flooding causes road, area closures in parts of the Upstate

