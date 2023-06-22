Clemson Trustees approve development of new College of Vet. Medicine

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After an historic approval by its Board of Trustees, Clemson University is preparing to launch the first College of Veterinary Medicine in the state of South Carolina.

Officials said the university’s first professional school, the Clemson University College of Veterinary Medicine, plans to enroll the first students in Fall 2026 with the first class of veterinarians graduating in 2030 and the college will leverage the University’s existing animal health programs and infrastructure to create a veterinary medicine workforce to fill a statewide shortage of veterinarians.

“Today is a historic day. We are thrilled that Clemson University has received landmark funding to establish the State of South Carolina’s first college of veterinary medicine,” said Clemson University President Jim Clements. “Clemson University is continuing its mission of positively impacting the lives of our students and the citizens of South Carolina. The new college will continue to elevate the State of South Carolina by meeting the needs of our communities, retaining top talent, supporting the state’s economy and protecting animal and human health.”

According to the university, the new college will use a distributed model of clinical teaching, where students learn their basic sciences, anatomy, pre-clinical skills and communication skills during their first three years on campus, after which students conduct clinical learning in distributed learning sites throughout the state.

“Veterinarians today play an increasingly important role, in addition to caring for both companion and farm animals, protecting public health playing an essential role in food safety as well as in detection and control of zoonotic diseases,” said Boyd Parr, co-chair of the Clemson College of Veterinary Medicine steering committee and retired South Carolina State Veterinarian. “This new veterinary college can produce the veterinarians and research that will contribute to a better future for our citizens and our animals.”

