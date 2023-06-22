Deputies looking for missing, endangered woman Anderson County

Crystal Grosebeck
Crystal Grosebeck(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing and endangered woman.

Deputies said Crystal Groseback was last seen on Camelot Drive in Starr on Wednesday. She is possibly with Jasper Bryant III.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that her hair might be a different color.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Grosebeck might be, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for missing 54-year-old in Buncombe Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money (FILE)
4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Part of I-385 in Greenville closed due to flooding
Part of I-385 reopened after flooding shut down lane

Latest News

Heavy rain leaves roads closed in Laurens County
Heavy rain leaves roads closed in Laurens County
Travelers Rest Library keeps Pride display despite pushback, advocate says
Travelers Rest Library keeps Pride display despite pushback, advocate says
Roper Mt Extension Detour Plan
Greenville road extension closure delayed due to rain
One person hospitalized following standoff in Williamston
Officials: One person hospitalized following standoff in Williamston