Deputies looking for missing, endangered woman Anderson County

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing and endangered woman.

Deputies said Crystal Groseback was last seen on Camelot Drive in Starr on Wednesday. She is possibly with Jasper Bryant III.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that her hair might be a different color.

If you or anyone you know has information on where Grosebeck might be, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444.

MORE NEWS: Deputies searching for missing 54-year-old in Buncombe Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.