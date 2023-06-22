Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old in Anderson County

Issabella Lopez
Issabella Lopez(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Issabella Lopez, a missing 11-year-old in Anderson County.

Deputies said Lopez was last seen at a home along Sherwood Drive in Belton around noon.

According to deputies, Lopez has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Lopez is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or submit tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

