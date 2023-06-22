Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Issabella Lopez, a missing 11-year-old in Anderson County.

Deputies said Lopez was last seen at a home along Sherwood Drive in Belton around noon.

According to deputies, Lopez has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Lopez is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or submit tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.