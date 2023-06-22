Deputies searching for missing 54-year-old in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said officers are searching for Duane Allen Plaskett, a missing 54-year-old from Buncombe County.

Deputies said Plaskett was last seen on June 12, 2023, when he was staying on the south end of Buncombe County near Hendersonville Road. They added that he was possibly operating a grey pickup truck.

Deputies described Plaskett as around five feet nine inches tall and 170 pounds with facial hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Plaskett is asked to call 911 or (828) 250-6670.

