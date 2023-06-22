First Alert Weather Days continue, big improvement for the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re nearing the end of our 5-day stretch of First Alert Weather Days, with big improvement ahead for the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Days continue today and Friday for occasional heavy rain

Flooding, downed trees, mountain landslides remain possible

Turning sunny and much warmer for the weekend

Flood Watch in effect until midnight. (WHNS)

A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of our area until midnight, with an additional 1″-2″ of rain expected today.

Rain will gradually taper off this afternoon as it tracks north. Some spotty showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will linger into this evening, but this looks to be the last major round of rain from this system. We might even sneak in a few peeks of sun before the day is over. Highs today will remain below average in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Thursday (WHNS)

Spotty showers will continue overnight along with some patchy fog settling in here and there. Lows will remain comfortable in the low 60s with calm winds.

Friday will be our last First Alert Weather Day, and it also looks to be the least rainy of this 5-day stretch. With low pressure finally tracking away to the northeast, we will have some better opportunities for some sun to break through the clouds throughout the day. After some possible morning showers and drizzle, that sunshine will help to fuel scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. While this will be more of a hit-or-miss wave of rain, the downpours could be heavy enough to produce localized flooding or downed trees due to the saturated ground. They day will be much better, but we won’t be fully in the clear just yet.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

The weekend is what we have really been waiting for. Mostly sunny skies will take over as high pressure settles in behind the departing storm system. Saturday might see an isolated shower or storm but chances are low, with no major negative impacts expected. Sunday lives up to its namesake with plenty of sun all day long. It will even start to feel like Summer again, with highs returning to the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday, with middle to upper 80s expected for Sunday. Some well-earned relief after this long and rainy week!

Weekend Outlook (WHNS)

In the tropics, we are now monitoring two systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Bret is holding just below hurricane strength as it approaches Barbados, while newly-formed Tropical Depression Four tails behind in the central Atlantic. Bret is expected to maintain its strength and westerly tracks as it moves into the Caribbean this weekend.

Tropical Storm Bret forecast track (WHNS)

Tropical Depression Four is expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours, likely becoming Tropical Storm Cindy. The storm is not currently expected to become a hurricane, but is on a path in the general direction of the United States. It is too early to say for sure if it will have any direct impacts, but we will monitor its progress closely.

Tropical Depression Four forecast track (WHNS)

