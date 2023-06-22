Greenville County Council preparing to review budget Friday afternoon

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re continuing to follow the Greenville County Council’s budget dilemma. Friday afternoon they’re getting back to work to pass a budget before a possible government shutdown. Thursday morning, 6 council members joined by the county administrator held a press conference to discuss the next steps. Since the majority of council is already in favor of the tax increase, all they need is one more vote in favor, then the budget passes. So they’re starting from the beginning.

“We do not have an option but to pass this budget, the consequences are too dire,” said Council Chairman Dan Tripp.

The clock is ticking, one vote could make the difference.

“If you look at the income line, and you look at the expense line of the county, with inflation, with the cost of living and everything that’s going on. I mean, we’d have about a $21 million shortfall,” said Tripp.

That’s only if the county does not increase the millage rate. But not all 12 leaders agree on what to do next. Those against the tax increase believe there are potential cuts that would avoid needing to increase taxes. So far councilman Steve Shaw has suggested cutting back on funding for Greenlink buses, greenspace and affordable housing.

“That is not fluff. That is not new. That is something that we need,” Tripp said.

Opposing council members Rick Bradley and Benton Blount said they’d like to deep dive into the budget to find areas to cut back on. They’ll have that chance Friday, when the council meets to go over the budget A to Z.

“They can ask questions, they can offer amendments, but we’re gonna get back to basics. This is a complex budget and we don’t want to assume that everybody on council understands what’s in the budget,” Tripp said.

Tripp believes they’re backed into a corner and avoiding a tax increase or lowering the increase isn’t likely.

“We brought it down to 7, we can’t keep cutting,” he said. “We have kicked the can on the budget too far down the road, too far and for too long and this is where we have to stand up and say, we got to fix it and we’re going to fix it.”

The special called meeting will take place in council chambers Friday at 4:00pm.

