Greenville road extension closure delayed due to rain

Roper Mt Extension Detour Plan
Roper Mt Extension Detour Plan(Eagle Construction Company)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Due to rain events, the Eagle Construction Company said they will delay the Roper Mountain Extension closure.

As part of an ongoing SCDOT project, Roper Mt. Extension Rd, between Roper Mountain Road and Hawkins Road, will be closed from July 10 to July 17 to through traffic. 

The company has issued a 2 mile detour in accordance with the special provisions for traffic control.

