Haywood Co. ambulance wrecks in rollover crash while responding to call

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County Emergency Services said an ambulance crashed while responding to a call early Thursday morning.

According to officials, around 6:30 a.m., an ambulance based out of Bethel lost control on a curve on a wet road and rolled down an embankment in the 700 block of Kim’s Cove Road.

Officials said both paramedics on board were not hurt. The ambulance came to rest at the bottom of the embankment near a home, and thankfully, no one in the home was injured. There was no damage to the home and minimal damage to the property.

Emergency services mentioned that the ambulance was en route to an emergency call on Bunny Run Road in the Dutch Cove area at the time of the accident. Another ambulance was quickly dispatched to the original call.

