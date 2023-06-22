Rip current risk issued for Grand Strand beaches

The risk may last through early next week
The weather agency says the risk, which has been issued for Horry and Georgetown Counties, will...
The weather agency says the risk, which has been issued for Horry and Georgetown Counties, will remain in effect through Thursday evening.(Hal Scheurich)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It may be best to stay out of the water for the next couple of days as the National Weather Service issues another high rip current risk.

The weather agency says a moderate risk has been issued for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties and will continue through Friday and into Saturday.

Then on Sunday, as long swells from Tropical Storm Bret arrive, there could be another rip current risk, according to the agency. That risk may last through early next week.

People are urged to avoid the water until conditions improve.

“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” the National Weather Service says.

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight the current, but instead, swim out of it and then to shore. If you can’t escape the current, then float or tread water and call or wave for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Charles Elliott (left) and Misty Revis (right)
Repeat offender taken into custody again after drugs seized in Anderson Co.
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Money (FILE)
4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme
Shawn Ray Carnes
Former Upstate deputy accused of taking pictures of woman in gym bathroom charged

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing, endangered Anderson County woman found safe
How to grow your own herbs
‘Shrek the Musical’ takes center stage at Greenville Theatre
‘Shrek the Musical’ takes center stage at Greenville Theatre
Clemson University approves tuition freeze for coming school year
Clemson University approves tuition freeze for coming school year