Rip current risk issued for Grand Strand beaches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It may be best to stay out of the water for the next couple of days as the National Weather Service issues another high rip current risk.

The weather agency says a moderate risk has been issued for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties and will continue through Friday and into Saturday.

Then on Sunday, as long swells from Tropical Storm Bret arrive, there could be another rip current risk, according to the agency. That risk may last through early next week.

People are urged to avoid the water until conditions improve.

“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” the National Weather Service says.

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight the current, but instead, swim out of it and then to shore. If you can’t escape the current, then float or tread water and call or wave for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.