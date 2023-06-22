LIVE BLOG: Multiple players with SC ties to go in 2023 NBA Draft

South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) is defended by Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5)...
South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) is defended by Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Alabama won 78-76 in overtime. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NBA Draft is happening Thursday night, and multiple players with ties to South Carolina could hear their names called.

Among the players who attended college in South Carolina are Jalen Slawson from Furman, GG Jackson II from the University of South Carolina and Hunter Tyson from Clemson.

Alabama’s Noah Clowney is also expected to be selected during the draft. Before going to Alabama for college, Clowney attended Dorman High School in Spartanburg County, SC.

We will be following the draft as the picks come in. Follow along and join the discussion.

