NC man charged for alleged role in January 6 U.S. Capitol breach

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia announced that a North Carolina man was recently taken into custody for multiple charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol that happened on January 6, 2021.

Officials said 35-year-old Alan St. Onge of Brevard, NC, was charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to officials, court documents showed that St. Onge was seen on camera footage at multiple places around the Capitol. Documents stated that St. Onge allegedly was part of the breach of the police barricade at the east plaza and went into the building through the Lower West Terrace, where he pushed against more police lines.

Officials stated that surveillance footage showed St. Onge reportedly take a stolen U.S. Capitol Police riot shield from someone in the crowd and carry it around the tunnel entrance before setting it down. Eventually, officers gained momentum and were able to push St. Onge, along with other rioters, out of the building.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money (FILE)
4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Part of I-385 in Greenville closed due to flooding
Part of I-385 reopened after flooding shut down lane

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing, endangered Anderson County woman found safe
Realtor breaks down home staging tips
New Details in Lawsuit Against Fire Chief
Greenville County Council preparing to review budget Friday afternoon
Greenville County Council preparing to review budget Friday afternoon