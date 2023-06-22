NC man charged for alleged role in January 6 U.S. Capitol breach

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia announced that a North Carolina man was recently taken into custody for multiple charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol that happened on January 6, 2021.

Officials said 35-year-old Alan St. Onge of Brevard, NC, was charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

According to officials, court documents showed that St. Onge was seen on camera footage at multiple places around the Capitol. Documents stated that St. Onge allegedly was part of the breach of the police barricade at the east plaza and went into the building through the Lower West Terrace, where he pushed against more police lines.

Officials stated that surveillance footage showed St. Onge reportedly take a stolen U.S. Capitol Police riot shield from someone in the crowd and carry it around the tunnel entrance before setting it down. Eventually, officers gained momentum and were able to push St. Onge, along with other rioters, out of the building.

