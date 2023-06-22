NC man indicted for involuntary manslaughter

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a grand jury has indicted a man for involuntary manslaughter that caused the death of a woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, on March 10, officials responded to reports of an accidental shooting in the Sunny View community. Talia Petoia died after being taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

After starting an investigation, the case was presented to a Magistrate who issued a warrant for involuntary manslaughter against Tyler Laughter for negligently discharging a gun.

Deputies said the case will now be heard in Superior Court moving forward and will be prosecuted by the 42nd District Attorney’s Office.

