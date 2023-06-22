New audio released after Upstate fire chief accused of pulling gun on teens

On Wednesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office also released audio recordings of the incident in response to FOX Carolina’s FOIA request.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office released new audio recordings to FOX Carolina that shed light on what happened on a day last summer when an Upstate fire chief is accused of making two teenagers get on the ground at gunpoint.

On Aug. 29, 2022, two 17-year-old boys who were lost in Anderson County said they decided to turn around in someone’s driveway. It turned out to be the home of Townville Fire Chief Billy McAdams.

A lawsuit filed by the teens’ parents says McAdams followed them in a chase that crossed county lines, hed them at gunpoint and made them lie in the road. McAdams can be heard yelling at the teens and telling dispatchers he has his gun out in 911 calls obtained from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

On Wednesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office also released audio recordings of the incident in response to FOX Carolina’s FOIA request. In the recording, McAdams can be heard yelling at the teens to get out of their truck and get on the ground.

In a separate recording, a dispatcher tries to ask McAdams for information about what happened but he said he will share it with the investigator assigned to the incident.

In response to the lawsuit against him, McAdams admits in a court filing that he pursued the teens but denies the allegations of assault and false imprisonment. Adams said he had been robbed multiple times and believed the teens were there to steal from him.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says they have reopened the criminal investigation into the incident.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the attorneys for all parties involved but has not yet received a response. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

READ MORE: Upstate teens say fire chief held them at gunpoint after turning around in driveway

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money (FILE)
4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Part of I-385 in Greenville closed due to flooding
Part of I-385 reopened after flooding shut down lane

Latest News

Travelers Rest Library keeps Pride display despite pushback, advocate says
Travelers Rest Library keeps Pride display despite pushback, advocate says
Anderson County dispatcher asks Townville fire chief if he has a gun pulled on a 17-year-old...
AUDIO: New recordings of Townville fire chief accused of pulling gun on teens
Clemson Trustees approve development of new College of Vet. Medicine
Clemson Trustees approve development of new College of Vet. Medicine
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Crews responding to crash in Greenville