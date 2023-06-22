New audio released after Upstate fire chief accused of pulling gun on teens
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office released new audio recordings to FOX Carolina that shed light on what happened on a day last summer when an Upstate fire chief is accused of making two teenagers get on the ground at gunpoint.
On Aug. 29, 2022, two 17-year-old boys who were lost in Anderson County said they decided to turn around in someone’s driveway. It turned out to be the home of Townville Fire Chief Billy McAdams.
A lawsuit filed by the teens’ parents says McAdams followed them in a chase that crossed county lines, hed them at gunpoint and made them lie in the road. McAdams can be heard yelling at the teens and telling dispatchers he has his gun out in 911 calls obtained from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
On Wednesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office also released audio recordings of the incident in response to FOX Carolina’s FOIA request. In the recording, McAdams can be heard yelling at the teens to get out of their truck and get on the ground.
In a separate recording, a dispatcher tries to ask McAdams for information about what happened but he said he will share it with the investigator assigned to the incident.
In response to the lawsuit against him, McAdams admits in a court filing that he pursued the teens but denies the allegations of assault and false imprisonment. Adams said he had been robbed multiple times and believed the teens were there to steal from him.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says they have reopened the criminal investigation into the incident.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the attorneys for all parties involved but has not yet received a response. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.
READ MORE: Upstate teens say fire chief held them at gunpoint after turning around in driveway
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.