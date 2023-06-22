Officials: One person hospitalized following standoff in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said one person has been hospitalized following a standoff in Williamston Wednesday night.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m., SWAT and Negotiations responded to Williams Street to help as a woman barricaded herself inside a home.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further information.

MORE NEWS: Pickens County deputies welcome new K-9 deputy

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.