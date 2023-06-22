Officials: One person hospitalized following standoff in Williamston

Dispatch said one person has been hospitalized following a standoff in Williamston Wednesday night.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m., SWAT and Negotiations responded to Williams Street to help as a woman barricaded herself inside a home.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further information.

