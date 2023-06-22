Pickens County deputies welcome new K-9 deputy

Pickens County deputies welcome new K-9 deputy
Pickens County deputies welcome new K-9 deputy(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new K-9 deputy to their team.

The sheriff’s office said K-9 deputy Wyatt is a registered Goldendoodle breed between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle. The designer dog breed mix is extremely popular because of its desired traits of athleticism, intelligence, and obedience of both the Golden Retriever and the Poodle.

Deputies said Wyatt will be assigned to Lieutenant Shannon Ellenburg of the Special Victim’s Unit. He will serve as a working therapy dog at the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in various capacities, including consoling victimized children of abuse.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

