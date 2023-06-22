Traffic lights in Greer back in operation after outage

Traffic light
Traffic light(kfyr)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said traffic lights that went out Thursday morning are back operating.

According to police, the lights went out at the intersection of West Wade Hampton Boulevard and North and South Buncombe Road.

Police asked drivers to use extreme caution and treat the light as a four way stop.

All traffic lights in this location are operating at normal.

MORE NEWS: Repeat offender taken into custody again after drugs seized in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money (FILE)
4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
North Carolina man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Part of I-385 in Greenville closed due to flooding
Part of I-385 reopened after flooding shut down lane

Latest News

Fishing license, vessel registration purchases unavailable in NC as new system begins
Fishing license, vessel registration purchases unavailable in NC as new system begins
Deputies searching for missing 54-year-old in Buncombe Co.
Travelers Rest Library keeps Pride display despite pushback, advocate says
Travelers Rest Library keeps Pride display despite pushback, advocate says
Pride display at Upstate library creates controversy