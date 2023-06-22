Traffic lights in Greer back in operation after outage

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said traffic lights that went out Thursday morning are back operating.

According to police, the lights went out at the intersection of West Wade Hampton Boulevard and North and South Buncombe Road.

Police asked drivers to use extreme caution and treat the light as a four way stop.

All traffic lights in this location are operating at normal.

